Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today performed Bhoomi Pujan of 11 flyovers and subways worth Rs 700 crores. CM Shinde shared the information on Twitter. The projects include a flyover between Diva to Vasai Railway Stations on Tevadi Road in Palghar, another flyover between Sangli to Madhavnagar Railway Stations on Budhgaon-Sangli Road in Sangli and eight others across Maharashtra. He also performed bhoomi pujan of a subway between Atgaon to Tanshet railway stations near Kalamgaon in Thane. Devendra Fadnavis Takes Car Out For Spin on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road As Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Accompanies Him (Watch Video).

Maharashtra Infrastructure News:

✅ सुमारे ७०० कोटी रुपयांच्या 'या' ११ उड्डाणपूल तसेच भुयारी मार्गांचे आज झाले भूमिपूजन १. पालघर जिल्ह्यातील तेवडीरोडवरील दिवा ते वसई रेल्वे स्थानकांदरम्यान रेल्वे फाटक क्र. १० येथील दोन पदरी उड्डाणपूल २. अहमदनगर जिल्ह्यातील श्रीगोंदा-वडगाव रोडवरील श्रीगोंदा रोड ते बेलवंडी… pic.twitter.com/noj65dBMiC — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 4, 2023

