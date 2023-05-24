Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis drove a car on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project on Wednesday, May 24. Chief Minister of State Eknath Shinde accompanied him. The two leaders visited the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link and inspected the ongoing work of the MTHL project. Dubbed as the longest sea bridge in India, Mumbai Sea Bridge is an 18-km-long marine road and a four-km-long land approach road that connects central Mumbai with Navi Mumbai across Mumbai Bay. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To ‘Flag Off’ Bus on May 24.

Devendra Fadnavis Takes Car Out For Spin on MTHL:

⚫️OMG ! It’s almost ready! 🤞🏻 I actually drove on our engineering marvel MUMBAI TRANS HARBOUR LINK MTHL with CM @mieknathshinde ji ! What more could I ask for 🤩 #EknathDevendraAtMTHL #Mumbai #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/oxedwpXSby — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 24, 2023

