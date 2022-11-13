Seven persons, including two females, were arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai by the Customs officials after 61 kg gold worth around over Rs 32 crore was recovered from them. The officials said that this was the highest seizure in a single day in the reported history of Mumbai Airport Customs. Video: Air Customs Nabs Passenger At Delhi Airport, Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 69.95 cr Concealed In False Bottom of Bag

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | On 11th November, Mumbai Airport Customs seized 61 kg gold valued at Rs 32 crores and arrested seven passengers in two separate cases pic.twitter.com/uTCmbnhvgV — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

