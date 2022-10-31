Air customs at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport International airport seized over 9 kg of heroin valued at Rs 69.95 crore from a Belize national who arrived from Johannesburg via Doha on Monday. The contraband was concealed in false bottom of a bag being carried by him. Tripura Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Car, Husband Accomplice in Horrific Act; Claims Cops Refused to Register FIR

#WATCH | Air Customs at Delhi's IGI Airport seized over 9 kg of Heroin, valued at Rs 69.95 Cr from a Belize national who arrived from Johannesburg via Doha. The contraband was concealed in a false bottom of a bag being carried by him: Custom officials pic.twitter.com/xNWr3OXfI7 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

