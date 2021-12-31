Maharashtra has reported 8,067 new COVID-19 cases, including 4 Omicron cases during the past 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 1,766 people have recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 65,09,096. Currently, the recovery rate in the state is 97.46 per cent.

8 people lost their lives to the deadly virus in the state during the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra reports 8,067 fresh COVID cases (including 4 #Omicron cases), 1,766 recoveries, and 8 deaths today Active cases: 24,509 Total recoveries: 65,09,096 pic.twitter.com/V2czjz7X8p — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

