In a horrifying incident at Ghati Hospital in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a gang went on a rampage, brutally attacking a female doctor with a rod. The assault, which was caught on CCTV, resulted in the doctor sustaining severe injuries. The video of the incident surfaced on social media showing the gang brutally attacking the doctor who sustained injuries to her head. Authorities are currently investigating the incident. Delhi: Doctor Attacked by Knife-Wielding Patient During Consultation Meeting at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; Was Under Depression (Watch Video) .

Female Doctor Attacked in Ghati Hospital (Warning: Scenes of Violence; Viewer Discretion)

