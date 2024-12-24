The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Maharashtra. As per the weather forecast by IMD, several districts in Maharashtra are expected to receive rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on December 26, 27, and 28. According to reports, the weather department has issued yellow alert for Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Akola, Amaravati, Buldhana and Washim from December 26 to December 28. Weather Forecast Today, December 24: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

MeT Predicts Rains and Thunderstorms in Maharashtra

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Maharashtra, expecting rain with thunderstorms and lightning on December 26, 27, and 28 pic.twitter.com/1BCXSJQnie — IANS (@ians_india) December 24, 2024

