According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to see light to moderate rainfall, with the possibility of occasional heavy showers on Tuesday, December 24. Delhi will experience clear skies with cool temperatures on Tuesday, while Chennai is predicted to have light showers due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Bengaluru is expected to remain partly cloudy with a chance of light rain, while Hyderabad will experience dry weather with moderate temperatures on December 24. Kolkata is forecast to have a cloudy sky with scattered showers throughout the day. Manali Snowfall Causes Road Blockade Amid Tourist Rush, Hundreds of Vehicles Stuck Between Solang Nallah and Atal Tunnel; Rescue Efforts Underway (Video).

