Some districts in the state may witness moderate rainfall with thundershowers for the next 3 to 4 days, tweeted KS Hosalikar, Head of IMD Pune. Hosalikar added that the Konkan region is very likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall from the 4th and the 5th day.

