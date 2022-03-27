On Sunday, while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that social reformers Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule raised their voices for social issues like female education and female foeticide. PM Modi said that his government has started the 'Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav' in order to bring girls back to school who could not complete their education.

