Majendra Narzary, MLA of Bodoland People’s Front in Assam, Dies of Post COVID-19 Complications

Assam: Bodoland People’s Front MLA Majendra Narzary dies of post-COVID complications at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital at the age of 68 years pic.twitter.com/0DXkPhAFNz — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

The sad news of passing away of our colleague MLA Sh Majendra Narzary has been very shocking. Sh Narzary represented Gossaigaon constituency for four times. Assam Cabinet in its meeting today offered heartfelt condolences! Prayers! pic.twitter.com/sVGgea2CBr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 26, 2021

Saddened by the untimely demise of Gossaigaon BPF legislator, Majendra Narzary. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family & followers and praying for peace of the departed soul. May almighty give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. Om Shanti. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 26, 2021

