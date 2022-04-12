The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that a major spell of the heatwave is over. The weather agency has predicted thunderstorms in West Rajasthan and Punjab. RK Jenamani, DGM, IMD said. "All India temperature was highest in 122 years due to no rainfall in last 50 days." He also said that the heatwave condition might arise in Rajasthan around April 16. "Another western disturbance is expected from April 18," he added.

Check tweet:

Major spell of heatwave is over. Thunderstorms expected in west Rajasthan & Punjab. All India temp was highest in 122 years due to no rainfall in last 50 days. Heatwave condition might arise in Rajasthan around April 16. Another western disturbance expected from 18 April: DGM,IMD pic.twitter.com/LUF9sn4hBn — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)