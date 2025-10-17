In a disturbing incident at Maharaja Yashwant Rao Holkar Government College in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, four college students allegedly linked to the BJP’s student wing ABVP were caught on CCTV secretly filming female students while they were changing costumes during a youth festival. The shocking footage, shared by Congress on X, prompted the party to post, "Save the Daughter from BJP," criticising the ruling party’s stance on women’s dignity. Reportedly, the incident came to light after the principal of Maharaja Yashwant Rao Holkar Government College filed a complaint with local police. Following the complaint, three of the accused, identified as ABVP leaders Umesh Joshi, Ajay Gaur, and Himanshu Bairag, were arrested under voyeurism and group crime charges. The students, all in their third year of BA, were sent to judicial custody while authorities sent the seized phones for forensic analysis to check for additional content. Kidnapping Caught on Camera in Mandsaur: Woman Kidnapped During Garba Practice in MP, Rescued by Police as 4 Arrested Including 2 Women; Video Goes Viral.

Congress Slams BJP After ABVP Leaders Caught Filming Female Students in Mandsaur

BJP से बेटी बचाओ मध्य प्रदेश के मंदसौर में BJP के फ्रंटल ABVP के चार पदाधिकारी एक सरकारी कॉलेज में कपड़े बदलती छात्राओं का चोरी-छिपे वीडियो बनाते पकड़े गए हैं। उनकी ये घिनौनी करतूत CCTV कैमरे में सामने आई है। ये शर्मनाक हरकत BJP के चाल, चरित्र और चेहरे को उजागर करती है। एक… pic.twitter.com/qsIPybKQhg — Congress (@INCIndia) October 16, 2025

