In Mandsaur’s Khanpura, a shocking incident unfolded when a woman practicing Garba was forcibly kidnapped by a group of four, including two women, late Saturday night. The horrifying act was captured on video, showing the victim being dragged against her will. A young bystander tried to intervene but was pushed aside. One of the accused was reportedly armed with a pistol-like object. The incident caused panic in the area. Police quickly responded, conducting a roadblock and arresting all four suspects, including one woman. The kidnapped woman was safely rescued. Reports suggest the victim, though married, had been living with a local man for the past four months. Her family allegedly arrived at the practice venue and forcibly took her away, waving a pistol-like object. Police have seized the vehicle and weapon used in the crime. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Ghaziabad: Armed Bike-Borne Miscreants Rob Man During Morning Walk With Wife, Flee After Showing Weapon; Video Surfaces.

Kidnapping in Mandsaur

मध्यप्रदेश – मंदसौर में गरबा की प्रैक्टिस कर रही महिला का अपहरण। 4 पुरुष और 2 महिला आए। वो उसको जबरन घसीटकर गाड़ी में ले गए। पुलिस ने नाकेबंदी करके सबको पकड़ा। पता चला कि पति दारूबाज है, पत्नी को पीटता है। इससे तंग आकर वो दूसरे शख्स के साथ लिव इन में रहने लगी थी। किडनैप करने… pic.twitter.com/pOuSQ6WWlU — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

