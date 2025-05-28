A communal tension erupted in Mangaluru, Karnataka, after a youth was killed and another seriously injured in a brutal sword attack on Tuesday, May 27. A video shared by the news agency PTI shows police presence outside Quvvatul Islam Madrasa in Kuthar as authorities work to control the situation. As per reports, the duo, Imteyaaz and Rahman, were attacked by a gang with a sword in Bantwal. Unfortunately, despite being rushed to the hospital, Imteyaaz died while undergoing treatment, while Rahman remains in critical condition. So far, no arrest has been made as authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack and identify the suspects. Who Was Suhas Shetty? Why Is Mangaluru Tense? All You Need To Know About Bajrang Dal Activist’s Murder Sparking Communal Unrest in Karnataka District.

Sword Attack Near Madrasa in Mangaluru

VIDEO | Mangaluru, Karnataka: Visuals from outside Quvvatul Islam Madrasa in Kuthar. A youth was killed while another was seriously injured after a gang attacked them with a sword in Bantwal on Tuesday, triggering communal tensions in the region. (Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/htpu4DehXo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)