Former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi passed away at around 3 am on Friday due to age-related health complications. He was 86. Joshi who was also a former Lok Sabha speaker underwent a cardiac arrest and was subsequently hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at P D Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. He passed away around 3 am. Fali Nariman Dies: Eminent Constitutional Jurist and Senior Advocate Passes Away at the Age of 95.

Manohar Joshi Dies

Former CM of Maharashtra and Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi breathed his last today at Hinduja Hospital Mumbai at around 3:00 am. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on February 21 after he suffered a cardiac arrest: Family sources pic.twitter.com/vEEKPTVTtN — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

