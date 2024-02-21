New Delhi, February 21: Eminent constitutional jurist and senior advocate Fali S. Nariman passed away here on Wednesday. He was 95.

Nariman argued several landmark cases, including the famous NJAC verdict. He also appeared in the important SC AoR Association case (which led to the collegium system), TMA Pai case (on scope of minority rights under Article 30), and many others. Fali Nariman Dies: Eminent Jurist and Senior Advocate Passes Away at 95.

He was appointed Additional Solicitor General of India in May 1972. Nariman was awarded the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.

The veteran lawyer was enrolled as an advocate of the Bombay High Court in November 1950. He practised law for more than 70 years beginning from the High Court of Bombay and then moved to the Supreme Court.

