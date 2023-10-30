Maratha reservation agitators set fire to the NCP office in Beed City earlier this evening. Later, they also set residences of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and state's former minister Jay Kshirsagar on fire. Further details are awaited. For the not known, the Maratha community is seeking reservation in government jobs and education as part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Maratha Reservation: Agitators Set House of NCP MLA Prakash Solanke on Fire in Maharashtra's Beed, None Hurt (Watch Video).

Agitators Set NCP Office, Residences of Sandeep Kshirsagar and Jay Kshirsagar on Fire in Beed

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Maratha reservation agitators set fire to the NCP office in Beed City earlier this evening. Later they also set residences of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and state's former minister Jay Kshirsagar on fire. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TcXSTsyuWm — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

