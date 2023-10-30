Amid the Maratha reservation protests in Beed, Maharashtra, agitators vandalised and set fire to the residence of NCP MLA Prakash Solanke. A video shared by news agency ANI captured the alarming scene, revealing the property engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among Solanke's family members or staff. The MLA, recounting the incident, stated, "I was inside my home when it was attacked. Fortunately, none of my family members or staff were injured. Fortunately, none of my family members or staff were injured. We are all safe but there is a huge loss of property due to fire." Maratha Reservation: Will Formally Accept Report of Justice Shinde Committee on Providing Maratha Reservation in Cabinet Meeting Today, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

NCP MLA's House Set on Fire in Beed

Maharashtra NCP MLA Prakash Solanke, whose residence in Beed has been attacked by Maratha reservation protestors says, "I was inside my home when it was attacked. Fortunately, none of my family members or staff were injured. We are all safe but there is a huge loss of property… https://t.co/WBjTmWvP5r — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

