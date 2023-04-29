Mumbai local train services are likely to take a hit as the Central and Western Railway has announced mega blocks in Mumbai for Sunday, April 30. There will be a mega block on Central Railway's Up and Down fast lines between Matunga to Mulund station between 11.05 am to 3.35 pm. Besides, there will also be a mega block on the Harbour line. The mega block on the Harbour line will be between CSMT to Bandra/Chunabhatti station from 11.10 am to 4.40 pm. However, special train services will be run between Panvel and Kurla on platform no 8 for passengers. While no block has been announced on Transharbour and Uran line, there will be a Jumbo Block of five hours on the Western Railway. The jumbo block of five hours will be taken on the 5th line between Jogeshwari and Santacruz station from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday, April 30. Mega Block on Sunday, April 23, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Harbour and Central Line, No Block on Western and Transharbour Line; Check Timings.

