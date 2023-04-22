Mumbai division of Central Railway is set to conduct Mega Block on its suburban sections on 23rd April 2023. The mega block will ne done to carry out various engineering and maintenance works. Dn slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations and will halt at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations. It is important to know that special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. Meanwhile, there will be no block on western and Transharbour line. Mumbai Water Cut Update: Water Supply May Remain Disrupted for Three More Days, BMC Promises Normal Supply From April 23.

Mumbai Mega Block

