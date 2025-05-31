Mumbai local train commuters are likely to face disruptions on Sunday, June 1, 2025, as Western, Central, and Harbour Lines will undergo scheduled mega blocks. On the Central Line, services between CSMT and Vidyavihar on Up and Down slow lines will be affected from 10:55 AM to 3:55 PM, with diversions via the fast line. On the Harbour Line, services between CSMT and Bandra/Chunabhatti will be suspended from 11:10 AM to 4:40 PM, with select special trains running between Kurla and Panvel. Harbour passengers can travel via the Main or Western Line between 10 AM and 6 PM. Meanwhile, the Western Line will continue with a 36-hour major block that began at 1 PM on May 31 for the dismantling of the Kandivali Yard booking office, leading to multiple train cancellations. No blocks are scheduled on the Transharbour and Uran Lines. Passengers are advised to plan accordingly. Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway To Enforce 36-Hour Block From May 31 to Dismantle Kandivali Yard Booking Office, Check Details.

