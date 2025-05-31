Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train update, said that it will implement a 36-hour major block on the fifth line and yard lines from 1 PM on Saturday, May 31, to 1 AM on Monday, June 2, to dismantle the elevated booking office at Kandivali Yard. Due to the block, 73 local train services will be cancelled on May 31 and 89 on June 1. Suburban and mail/express trains will run on the Fast Line during this period. Train No. 19418 and 19426 will short terminate at Vasai Road, while 19425 and 19417 will short originate from Bhayandar and Vasai Road respectively, causing partial cancellations. Western Railway has advised commuters to check with station masters for detailed updates and plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience. The work is part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving commuter services in the long term. Mega Block on Sunday, May 11, 2025: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

Western Railway Block

