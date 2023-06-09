The local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected on Sunday, June 11 as the Central and Western Railway has announced mega blocks in the city. There will be a mega block on Central Railway's Up and Down slow lines between CSMT and Vidyavihar railway station from 10.5 am to 3.55 pm. Besides Central Railway, there will also be a mega block on the Harbour line between Vashi and Panvel railway station Up and Down lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. However, there's good news for passengers as special local trains will be run on the CSMT-Vashi section during the block period. While no block has been announced on Transharbour and Uran line, there will be a Power block of 14 hours on the Western Railway's Up and Down slow lines from Goregaon to Jogeshwari stations. The power block will be from 00.00 hours to 14.00 hours on June 10th and 11th. Mega Block on Sunday, June 4, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected As Western Railway Announces 14-Hour Power Block Between Jogeshwari and Goregaon Railway Stations; Check Timings and Affected Routes Here.

