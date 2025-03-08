The Central Railway will implement a mega block on Sunday, March 9, 2025, affecting Central and Harbour Line services for maintenance work. On the Central Line, fast trains between Matunga and Mulund will be diverted to the slow line from 11:15 AM to 3:45 PM, causing a 15-minute delay. Kasara services will also be impacted between 11:40 AM – 12:10 PM and 4:00 PM – 4:25 PM. Several Kasara-bound and CSMT-bound locals will be short-terminated or short-originated. On the Harbour Line, services between CSMT-Bandra/Chunabhatti will be suspended from 11:10 AM to 4:40 PM. Harbour line passengers can use Main Line and Western Line routes from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. No blocks on Transharbour, Uran, and Western Lines. Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway To Operate Special Traffic and Power Blocks at Kasara Station on March 8 and 9, Check Details.

Mumbai Mega Block

