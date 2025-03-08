The Central Railway will implement special traffic and power blocks at Kasara station on March 8 and 9, 2025, for the launching of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) girder. Blocks will be conducted on both days from 11:40 AM to 12:10 PM on the Up and Down North East lines, with an additional block on March 9 from 4:00 PM to 4:25 PM. Due to these blocks, some suburban train services will be short-terminated or short-originated. The Kasara local (N-11) from CSMT at 9:34 AM on both days will terminate at Asangaon, while the Kasara local (N-19) from CSMT at 1:10 PM on March 9 will end at Kalyan. Passengers are advised to plan accordingly. The railway authorities apologise for the inconvenience, emphasizing that the project will enhance rail connectivity and safety. Mega Block on Sunday, February 16, 2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Western, Central and Harbour Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

Mumbai Local Train Update

Passengers kindly note. 📢SPECIAL TRAFFIC & POWER BLOCK ON DATE 08/03/2025 (Saturdays) at Kasara Station.@Central_Railway @YatriRailways pic.twitter.com/V5j3Bt8RJI — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) March 7, 2025

