In a formal ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan in Shillong, Justice S Vaidyanathan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya on February 11. The oath was administered by Phagu Chauhan, the Governor of Meghalaya, signifying the official commencement of Vaidyanathan's tenure. Meghalaya: BSF Thwarts Cattle Smuggling Attempt Along International Border (Watch Video).

Justice S Vaidyanathan Sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

Justice S Vaidyanathan sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya by Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Meghalaya in the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan in Shillong. pic.twitter.com/YmOklykMpE — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

