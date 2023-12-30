Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya successfully thwarted a cattle smuggling attempt along the international border. A video shared by news agency ANI captured the Armed BSF personnel among the rescued cattle that were being smuggled into Bangladesh. The footage highlights the vigilant efforts of the BSF in preventing illegal activities along the border. West Bengal: BSF Foils Cattle Smuggling Bid, Rescues 54 Cattle Heads.

BSF Thwarts Cattle Smuggling Attempt

#WATCH | BSF Meghalaya thwarts cattle smuggling attempt along the international border of Meghalaya. (Source: Shillong BSF) pic.twitter.com/hJMCefJ89b — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

