Days after the formation of the Meghalaya Government, CM Conrad Sangma chaired the first cabinet meeting on Friday (March 10). Subsequently, he allocated portfolios to respective ministers in the cabinet. CM Conrad Sagma would be handling the department of Finance, Forests, Environment, and Home (Political). Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong will be taking care of the Home (Police), Public Works (R), and Public Works Dept (B). Moreover, Deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar will be supervising Commerce and Industry Department. Details of other ministers are awaited. Meghalaya Government Formation 2023: From CM Conrad Sangma To Alexander Laloo Hek, List of Ministers Who Took Oath Today.

Meghalaya Government Portfolio Allocation

Meghalaya portfolio allocation | CM Conrad Sangma keeps Finance, Forests & Environment, Home (Political) Dept Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong gets Home (Police), Public Works (R), Public Works Dept (B) Deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar gets Commerce & Industries Dept pic.twitter.com/2Gkdw9WwTN — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

