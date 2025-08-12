Mumbai, August 12: A day after a dramatic opposition march to the Election Commission of India (ECI), leaders of the INDIA bloc resumed their protest on Tuesday, August 12, alleging large-scale voter fraud linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar. Prominent opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and MPs from TMC, DMK, and NCP(SP), were seen staging a demonstration near Parliament, wearing T-shirts featuring the face of "Minta Devi", a name now at the centre of the political storm.

The T-shirts worn by opposition MPs carried an image of Minta Devi on the front and the phrase "124 Not Out" on the back, mocking what they allege is a glaring error in the Bihar draft voter list. The unique protest comes after Monday’s protest march to the ECI office, where several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained by Delhi Police for marching without permission.

#WATCH | Delhi: INDIA bloc leaders continue to protest over the alleged voter fraud and SIR issues. MPs were seen wearing T-shirts featuring the name Minta Devi, a voter allegedly listed as 124 years old in the Election Commission's voter list. pic.twitter.com/LVhS3I5CZJ — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

Who is Minta Devi?

Minta Devi is a name that featured in Rahul Gandhi’s recent presentation on alleged voter list irregularities. The Congress leader claimed that Minta Devi, listed as 124 years old in Bihar’s draft roll, is not only a symbol of voter fraud but also older than the world’s oldest verified living person, 115-year-old Ethel Caterham of the UK. According to Gandhi, this is evidence of fake entries being allowed into the electoral rolls under the SIR process.

'Under EC Chiefs Poll Body Became Dept of BJP': Congress

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also slammed the ECI, saying, under Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, it has “become a department of the BJP.” He said, “We are exposing fake voter lists. As a mark of protest, we are wearing this T-shirt.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has reiterated that this movement is not just political but a fight to protect the Constitution. “This is about ‘one man, one vote’. We demand a clean and pure voter list,” he said, adding that over one lakh fake voters were allegedly found in a Karnataka constituency, based on the Congress' investigation.

