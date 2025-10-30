The pregnant woman delivered her baby on muddy road in Mirzapur after the ambulance dropped her on a highway (Photo Credits: X/@Benarasiyaa)

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, an ambulance allegedly dropped a pregnant woman on a highway in Mirzapur, forcing her to deliver the baby on a muddy road. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. It is reported that the ambulance driver ferrying the pregnant woman allegedly refused to drive on the muddy, dirt road leading to the government-run primary health centre. In a shocking turn of events, the ambulance dropped the pregnant woman and her family on a road in Mirazpur. This led to the woman delivering her child on the muddy road. The alleged incident occurred on Monday night, October 28, near the New Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Baroundha under the Lalganj police station area. The woman was later identified as Arbi Bano, wife of Ateeq Ahmad from Kothi Khurd village. It is learnt that the woman gave birth to a baby girl on the muddy ground. When hospital staff were informed, they rushed to the scene and admitted the mother and the newborn for treatment. After the incident came to light, Mirzapur DM called the incident "unfortunate" and ordered a probe into the matter. UP Road Accident: Pregnant Woman Among 4 Killed as Speeding Ambulance Overturns While Attempting to Overtake Truck in Mirzapur.

Ambulance Drops Pregnant Woman on Highway in Mirazapur

Ambulance drops pregnant UP woman on Highway, woman delivers on dirt road In UP's Mirzapur, an ambulance driver ferrying a pregnant woman allegedly refused to drive on the muddy, dirt road leading to the govt-run primary health centre and dropped the woman and her family on the… pic.twitter.com/oV9PIIedYT — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 29, 2025

Mirzapur DM Calls Incident 'Unfortunate', Orders Probe

Unfortunate incident, probe ordered: Mirzapur DM pic.twitter.com/8M5FRXrj9j — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 29, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

