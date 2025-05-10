Panic gripped parts of Srinagar on Saturday morning after a missile-like object reportedly landed deep inside Dal Lake, one of the city’s most iconic tourist destinations. According to officials, loud explosions were heard before the object hit the lake’s surface, causing thick smoke to rise from the water. The mysterious object sparked immediate concern among residents and tourists in the area. Eyewitnesses reported a loud bang followed by a plume of smoke emerging from the lake. Authorities have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to determine the nature and origin of the object. As of now, there are no reports of casualties or significant damage. Security agencies are on high alert as the incident coincides with heightened tensions in the region. India-Pakistan Tension: Drone Attack on Srinagar Airport Thwarted, Blasts Heard in Jammu, Parts of South Kashmir.

Missile-Like Object Lands in Dal Lake After Explosions Rock Srinagar

VIDEO | A missile-like object landed deep inside the Dal Lake -- a major tourist attraction in Srinagar -- after loud explosions rocked the city on Saturday morning, officials said. Smoke bellowed from the surface of the lake when the object landed, the officials said.… pic.twitter.com/qC8a6vNKsr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2025

