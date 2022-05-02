Ahead of the Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022 celebrations in Mumbai, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took to Twitter and appealed to party workers to not perform the 'Maha Aarti' on Tuesday, May 3, so that no social tension is created during the festival of Eid.

Check tweet:

Correction | MNS chief Raj Thackeray in his tweet appealed to party workers to not perform the announced 'Maha Aarti'* tomorrow, May 3, so that no social tension is created during the #Eid festival (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/XaQEwrzZRx — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

Check Raj Thackeray's tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)