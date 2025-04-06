Mohammed Siraj achieved a significant milestone in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The right-arm speedster completed his 100 wickets in the tournament's history during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. The star pacer achieved this milestone after taking the wicket of SRH opener Abhishek Sharma, who was dismissed after scoring 18 runs. DSP Siraj Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Dangerous Travis Head During SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

100 Wickets in IPL for Mohammed Siraj

IPL wickets - 💯 Our love for Miyan - ♾ pic.twitter.com/Fpt4b5SxLq — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 6, 2025

