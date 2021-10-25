The MEA on Tuesday announced that Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan would be leading the Indian delegation to Sixth Ministerial Consultations of Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD). The ADD will be held in Dubai from October 26-27. V Muraleedharan, during his visit will have bilateral meetings with other ministers. The MEA also said that V Muraleedharan will also visit Dubai Expo 2020.

