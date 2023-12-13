Aishwarya Shukla, daughter of Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, knew her father would get a good post following the conclusion of the MP Assembly Election 2023. "I knew my father would get a good post...I feel his focus will be on education," Aishwarya said. She also desired to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the Madhya Pradesh CM swearing-in ceremony in Bhopal. Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla Take Oath As Deputy Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh (Watch Videos).

'Knew Father would get good post'

#WATCH | Bhopal: Aishwarya Shukla, daughter of Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM-designate Rajendra Shukla says, "I knew my father would get a good post...I feel his focus will be on education..." pic.twitter.com/u8CUhQzmks — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

