Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh today, December 13. Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla took oath as Deputy CMs in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior NDA leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony. Earlier, Mohan Yadav, the BJP legislature party leader and MLA from Ujjain South, was sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Mohan Yadav Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Leader Takes Oath As New Madhya Pradesh CM (See Pic and Video).

Jagdish Devda, Rajendra Shukla Take Oath as Deputy CMs

#WATCH | BJP leader Jagdish Devda take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior NDA leaders attend the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/VgqbDtyA8F — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

PM Modi and Others Attend the Swearing-In Ceremony

#WATCH | BJP leader Rajendra Shukla takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, in Bhopal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior NDA leaders attend the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/GEUaA4TRR8 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

