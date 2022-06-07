The Enforcement Directorate has filed a supplementary PMLA complaint in the PNB scam case. The ED has named Preeti Choksi, wife of Mehul Choksi, as a beneficiary of the scam and has claimed that she is also an absconder and is in hiding with her husband since 2017.

Check tweet:

Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate has filed a supplementary PMLA complaint in PNB scam case. ED has named Preeti Choksi, wife of Mehul Choksi, as a beneficiary of the scam and has claimed that she is also an absconder and is in hiding with her husband since 2017. — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)