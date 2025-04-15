Mumbai Police have arrested a 27-year-old history sheeter from Bhandup after a video of him cutting birthday cakes decorated with IPC sections registered against him went viral on social media. The accused, Ziya Ansari (Ziyauddin Ansari), shared the photo on Instagram, where one of the cakes even featured a question mark—hinting at the next possible case against him. The bizarre celebration caught the attention of law enforcement, prompting the Bhandup Police to register an FIR and initiate externment proceedings. DCP (Zone VII) Vijay Sagar confirmed that strict action would be taken against Ansari, who is already facing serious charges, including murder. Saurabh Rajput-Like Murder Case in Goregaon: Woman Kills Husband With Lover’s Help in Mumbai, Arrested After Her Late-Night Calls Expose Crime.

Gangster Arrested After Cutting Birthday Cakes Decorated With IPC Sections Slapped on Him

Bhandup police have moved to extern (legal process of barring a person from residing in a specific area or locality for a set period) 27-year-old Ziauddhin Ansari after a viral video showed him cutting birthday cakes marked with IPC sections he's charged under. Accused in a… pic.twitter.com/u2m9y5YyPZ — Mid Day (@mid_day) April 15, 2025

