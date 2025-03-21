Mumbai, March 21: Mumbai police arrested a woman and her accomplice for allegedly murdering her husband with the help of her lover and his two friends. The accused, Ranju Chauhan (28), and Moinuddin Latif Khan (20) have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. Meanwhile, Ranju’s alleged boyfriend and another accomplice remain absconding.

The case was solved within six hours after it came to light. According to Dindoshi police, Ranju conspired with her lover to kill her husband, Chandrashekhar Chauhan (35), who worked on film sets, so she could remarry. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Chopped Ex-Merchant Navy’s Minor Daughter Knew ‘Papa Is in Drum’.

On Saturday morning, Chandrashekhar was found unconscious at his Goregaon (East) residence and was rushed to Trauma Care Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Initially, police registered an accidental death report based on Ranju’s claim that he had slept normally the previous night. However, inconsistencies in her statements and phone records raised suspicion. Saurabh Rajput-Like Murder Case in Jaipur: Woman Kills Husband With Lover’s Help, Sets Body on Fire To Erase Evidence; Both Arrested After CCTV Video Shows Them Carrying Body on Bike.

Police found that Ranju had made late-night calls despite claiming she was asleep. A technical investigation revealed frequent communication between her and two other men. During interrogation, she confessed that her lover and his friends strangled Chandrashekhar while he slept. Ranju was present during the murder and had even arranged sticks and other items as a backup plan.

A team led by Senior Police Inspector Ajay Afale, under the guidance of DCP Smita Patil, cracked the case despite not having immediate access to the post-mortem report. A search operation is underway to locate the two absconding suspects.

This case resembles the Saurabh Rajput case who was allegedly killed by his wife Muskaan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla. Saurabh Rajput, hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut was murdered on March 4 and his body was chopped off into 15 pieces and sealed in a drum with cement.

