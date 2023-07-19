Services of Mumbai local train on Harbour Line were affected today. According to reports, a point failure at Panvel railway station disrupted Mumbai local train services on Harbour Line at around 9:40 am. Due to the issue, trains were running till Belapur station from CSMT. The normal services between Belapur and Panvel resumed around 11 am. Services on Trans-Harbour Line, however, were normal. Mumbai and its neighbouring parts have been witnessing heavy rainfall since past few days. The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane today. Mumbai Local Train Update on July 19, 2023: Check Status of Local Trains on Central, Harbour and Western Lines Amid Heavy Rainfall.

Mumbai Local Train Update From Harbour Line:

Train services, which were suspended between Panvel-Belapur due to point failure, have now resumed. Via @manthanmTOI https://t.co/yWmORSNYYm — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) July 19, 2023

