Mumbai local train services on Western and Central lines are likely to be affected on Sunday, February 23, as railways have announced night blocks on both lines. As per the announcement, there will be a three-hour night block on the Western line between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations on the intervening nights of Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23. Similarly, there will be a one-and-a-half-hour night block on the Central line between Ambernath and Vangani station on the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday, February 22-23. The Western line will observe the night block from 01.15 hours to 04.15 hours, while the Central line night block is from 01:30 hours to 03:00 hours. Sunday Mega Block, February 23, 2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Western, Central and Transharbour Lines; Check Affected Routes, Timings and Other Details.

Night Block in Mumbai on Sunday, February 23

