Local train services in Mumbai will be affected on Sunday, February 23, as the railways have announced a mega block on Central, Transharbour and Western lines. There will be a mega block on the Central line from 10:40 AM to 3:40 PM. The five-hour mega block will be taken on the UP and Down fast lines between Thane and Kalyan railway stations. Similarly, there will be a five-hour mega block on Trasharbour's Up and Down lines between Thane and Vashi/Nerul station from 11:40 AM to 4:10 PM. On the other hand, the Western line will witness a block from 10 AM to 3 PM on the Up and Down fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on Sunday. It must be noted that there will be no mega block on the Harbour and Uran lines. Two Mumbai-Bound Trains Receive Bomb Threats, Nothing Suspicious Found.

Mega Block on Sunday, February 23, 2025

