A crane has been deployed to remove the affected Monorail coach after the train hit a beam during a test run at Wadala depot in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, November 5. The incident occurred around 9.30 am when a newly delivered monorail rake, manufactured by Medha Servo Drives, was undergoing a trial run near the depot. The train was being moved from one guideway beam to another when it reportedly slipped off during the changeover. In a monorail system, a guideway beam functions much like a railway track. Mumbai Monorail Accident: Coach of Monorail Train Derails and Hits a Structure in Wadala While Undergoing Testing, Motorman Suffers Injuries (Watch Video).

Crane Deployed To Remove Monorail Coach After Train Derails and Hits Structure in Mumbai's Wadala

VIDEO | Maharashtra: A crane has been deployed to remove the affected coach after it apparently hit a beam during a test run at Wadala depot in Mumbai earlier today.#MumbaiMonorail #MumbaiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/rKJ57HbZRh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2025

