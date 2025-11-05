In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a Monorail train met with an accident in Wadala. According to news agency PTI, the monorail train's coach was undergoing testing at Wadala when it met with an accident. The coach of the monorail train derailed and hit a structure. It is also learned that the motorman sustained injuries and was immediately rescued from the spot. PTI also reported that the alignment of the monorail train was damaged in the incident. Officials from the MMRDA and police are present at the site. Mumbai Monorail Suspended: MMRDA Temporarily Suspends Monorail Services for Major Upgrades.

Monorail Train Meets With Accident in Mumbai's Wadala

VIDEO | Mumbai: A Monorail train’s coach undergoing testing at Wadala met with an accident after it derailed and hit a structure. The motorman sustained injuries and was rescued from the spot. The alignment of the train was damaged in the incident. Officials from the MMRDA and… pic.twitter.com/KAmOQj0kvG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2025

