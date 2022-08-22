People held protests after a person creates a ruckus during the Ganpati idol procession in Nagpada on Sunday night. "An accused was booked and arrested from the spot under sections 295A & 153A in the Nagpada PS area. The further legal process is on. The situation is peaceful," DCP Yogesh Kumar said.

