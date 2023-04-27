An accident involving seven vehicles took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway leaving four people injured. According to reports seven cars and one truck piled up after crashing one after the other near Khopoli exit in Maharashtrra’s Raigad district on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday afternoon. The video of the accident has surfaced on social media. The injured were rushed to hospital. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Five Tourists Among Six Injured After Vehicle Skids Off Road in Pahalgam.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident

#WATCH | Collision of 7 vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli, four people injured#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/lIIuClOERx — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)