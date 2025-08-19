Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai following an overnight downpour as Mumbaikars once again woke up to a rainy morning today, August 19. Videos surfaced online show waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai including Gandhi Market area and the Andheri Subway. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai for today, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Amid heavy downpour in Mumbai, IndiGo issued a travel advisory and asked passengers travelling to the airport to leave a little earlier and keep an eye on their flight status via their app or website.

Waterlogging in Gandhi Market Area

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging is seen as heavy rain lashes Mumbai. Visuals from Gandhi Market area. pic.twitter.com/fjP52Cs1Lu — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

Waterlogging in Parts of Mumbai As Heavy Rain Lashes

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging seen as heavy rain lashes Mumbai. Visuals from Andheri Subway. pic.twitter.com/UCS5khQm2Y — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory

Travel Advisory ⛈️ With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 19, 2025

