Amidst the incessant heavy rains, Modak Sagar Lake, one of the crucial water sources among the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai, started overflowing at 10:52 pm last night, July 27. This follows the overflow of Tansa and Vihar lakes on Wednesday, July 26, further alleviating water supply concerns in the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that the Vihar Lake, located within Sanjay Gandhi National Park, overflowed at 12.48 am, while the Tansa Lake in Thane district overflowed at 4.35 am. The overflow of Tulsi Lake was observed on July 20 after heavy rains hit the city and suburbs. Mumbai Rains: Tansa and Vihar Lakes That Supply Water to City Start Overflowing Due to Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

Modak Sagar Lake Overflows

#WATCH | Modak Sagar Lake, one of the 7 lakes that supply water to the people of Mumbai, started overflowing last tonight at 10:52 pm. (Video source: BMC) pic.twitter.com/hQmkiK9LFO — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

