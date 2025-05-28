Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai this afternoon, May 28. Soon after rains hit maximum city, netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of Mumbai Rains as #MumbaiRains started to trend on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, "Heavy rains in south mumbai right now", while a second user said, "Heavy rains in Vikhroli - Kanjulmarg - Thane Patch". A third user said, "Mumbai rains feels so good when you are in your home sipping a cup of coffee". Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for today, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rainfall in the city. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast for May 28: Heavy Rainfall at Isolated Places Today As IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Maximum City.

Heavy Rains in South Mumbai

Heavy rains in south mumbai right now ☔⚡#MumbaiRains #HeavyRains — Aeraxia (@KingRishi2005) May 28, 2025

Heavy rains in Vikhroli - Kanjulmarg - Thane Patch

Rains started in central suburbs mumbai Heavy rains in Vikhroli - Kanjulmarg - Thane Patch#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/FfPlyJTnaU — Paras Makhija (@makhijaparas01) May 28, 2025

Absolutely Bucketing Down in Western and Central Mumbai

And it's absolutely bucketing down in Western & Central Mumbai. Sobo dry this time. Waterlogging likely in many areas. To continue for 45 Minutes and then RAINS TO REDUCE! Nothing to worry #MumbaiRains https://t.co/GgGJfkTYJw — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) May 28, 2025

#MumbaiRains

Mumbai rains feels so good when you are in your home sipping a cup of coffee. Hell if you get caught by it outside.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/pVZcy5XMe1 — Anubhav (@ebitduh33) May 28, 2025

BMC Laying Hot Tar on Wet Roads

In the middle of Mumbai rains, BMC is laying hot tar on wet roads. No drainage. No planning. Just melting money in the name of "development." Why fix it right when you can fix it again next monsoon? 🙃#MumbaiRains #BMC #InfrastructureFail pic.twitter.com/aGuAipJv4N — Zorba (@Zorbaji) May 28, 2025

Mumbai Rains Right Now

Mumbai rains right now. pic.twitter.com/a05htyDJdq — Nidhi Jamwal (@JamwalNidhi) May 28, 2025

Mumbai Rains

Visual from Goregoan

Heavy to very heavy rains in Goregoan East, Railway Station Mumbai pic.twitter.com/xt3l35EacX — Johnny M (@JohnnyM89776314) May 28, 2025

