Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai this afternoon, May 28. Soon after rains hit maximum city, netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of Mumbai Rains as #MumbaiRains started to trend on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, "Heavy rains in south mumbai right now", while a second user said, "Heavy rains in Vikhroli - Kanjulmarg - Thane Patch". A third user said, "Mumbai rains feels so good when you are in your home sipping a cup of coffee". Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for today, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rainfall in the city. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast for May 28: Heavy Rainfall at Isolated Places Today As IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Maximum City.

Heavy Rains in South Mumbai

Heavy rains in Vikhroli - Kanjulmarg - Thane Patch

Absolutely Bucketing Down in Western and Central Mumbai

#MumbaiRains

BMC Laying Hot Tar on Wet Roads

Mumbai Rains Right Now

Mumbai Rains

Visual from Goregoan

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

